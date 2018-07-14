All parts of NI have baked in the heatwave weather, spanning the last eight weeks

The heatwave that Northern Ireland has enjoyed since May has touched every part of the Province, a News Letter collating of the statistics shows.

Places located in the north, west, south and east have all at some point been the warmest location in NI (see list of daily hottest temperatures below).

On Sunday June 3 2018, during the recent long hot spell, people flock to the beach at Helen's Bay in Co Down. Helen's Bay was one of the places that was the hottest in Northern Ireland on a number of days, including as recently as Saturday July 7 when it reached 24.7 Celsius. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

For a staggering 42 of the 52 days from Wednesday May 23 until yesterday, somewhere in Northern Ireland has been 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit) or above. The temperature is expected to rise above that level again today and tomorrow.

Among the places that have been at some point the hottest in NI are Magilligan in the north west, Derrylin in the west, Armagh towards the south, Killowen in the east, Helen’s Bay on Belfast Lough and the Giant’s Causeway in the north.

There had been some very sunny and warm weather in April and May but it was on May 23 that the almost continuously warm weather began, with only a break of around 10 days in the middle of June.

For 19 consecutive days from May 23 to Sunday June 10, the temperature always reached 20C somewhere, and for two of those days it was over 25C (77F). Then there was a cooler spell until Thursday June 21, the longest day of the year, during which it only rose above 20C on one day (Tuesday June 19).

Joshua aged 9 and mum Tanya McClelland from Lisburn at Portstewart Beach on Saturday June 30, when Magilligan, a few miles away, was NI's hottest place. Photograph by Declan Roughan

But on Friday June 22, the hottest spell of the year began: 22 days when it was always at least 20C and often far above that (it was particularly hot for an 11-day spell from Saturday Jun 24 to Wednesday July 4 when it was always 25C or above somewhere, including three days when the mercury rose beyond 30C/86F).

To put that in perspective, most years the temperature in Northern Ireland does not once reach 30C.

And in May the average daily maximum temperature in NI is only 14.5C. In June the average hottest temperature is 16.9C and even in July it is typically only 18.5C, well below the sort of temperatures which have been recurring week after week.

This week the very hot weather receded, but even on the coolest day by far, Wednesday, it still reached 20C in Murlough in Co Down.

Adrienne Maginness on Portstewart beach on Sat June 30.''Photo by Declan Roughan

Overall, Castlederg has been warmest on 16 of the 52 days, by far the most of any one location. Killowen in Co Down is next, which was hottest on 12 days, then Derrylin in Fermanagh on eight days.

• Hottest place each day since heatwave began

Wed May 23: Castlederg 20.8C

May 24: Armagh 23.1C

May 25: Killowen 23.2C

May 26: Aldergrove 22.8C

May 27: Castlederg 23.5C

May 28: Castlederg 25.1C

May 29: Castlederg 25.3C

May 30: Thomastown 23.3C

May 31: Glennanne 21.8C

Fri Jun 1: Derrylin 24.6C

Jun 2: Thomastown 23.5C

Jun 3: Castlederg 23.3C

Jun 4: Derrylin 23.2C

Jun 5: Castlederg 23.2C (UK warmest)

Jun 6: Castlederg 24C

Jun 7: Derrylin 24.9C

Jun 8: Derrylin 23.8C

Jun 9: Aldergrove 23.7C (2nd warmest UK)

Jun 10: Killowen 23.3C

Jun 11: Killowen 17.8C

Jun 12: Katesbridge/Stormont Castle 17.6C

Jun 13: Katesbridge 17C

Jun 14: Helen’s Bay 19.6C

Jun 15: Helen’s Bay 17.8C

Jun 16: Helen’s Bay 18.8C

Jun 17: Castledeerg 18.3C

Jun 18: Ballywatticock 19.3 C

Jun 19: Killowen 20.3C

Jun 20: Killowen 18.3 C

Jun 21: Armagh 18.5C

Jun 22: Killowen 22.3C

Jun 23: Derrylin 21.7C

Jun 24: Castlederg 25.4C

Jun 25: Castlederg 26.7C

Jun 26: Castlederg/Derrylin 27.1 C

Jun 27: Castlederg 30C

Jun 28: Derrylin/Thomastown, 30.5C

Jun 29: Castlederg 30.2C

Jun 30: Magilligan 27.3C

Sun Jul 1: Killowen 25.3C

Jul 2: Killowen 26.9C

Jul 3: Castlederg 25.8C

Jul 4: Giant’s Causeway 29.1C (UK warmest)

Jul 5: Armagh 21.5C

Jul 6: Armagh 25C

Jul 7: Helen’s Bay 24.7C

Jul 8: Castlederg 25.6C

Jul 9: Killowen 22.6C

Jul 10: Killowen 23.6C

Jul 11: Murlough 20C

Jul 12: Killowen 22.5C

Jul 13: Killowen 23.9C