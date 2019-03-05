‘All together now’ for Carrick student Aimee

A 20-year-old student from Carrick will be in the spotlight for BBC One talent show “All Together Now” on Saturday evening.

Aimee Nicole Neill, a past pupil of Ulidia Integrated College, is now studying musical theatre at Edge Hill University outside Liverpool.

No stranger to the stage, she has taken part in a school production of “Grease”, panto with “Mr. Hullabaloo” and performances of “Joseph and his Technicolour Dreamcoat” and “Fame” at Theatre at the Mill in Newtownabbey.

She said that she has been singing from the age of seven and has always enjoyed performing.

As a party entertainer, she attends children’s parties as a Disney Princess.

“My ambition is to get into the West End in a show such as ‘Heathers: The Musical’ or ‘Wicked’.”

Aimee explained that she was invited to come for an audition in Belfast by producers who asked her to prepare a couple of songs from different genes.

Inspired by her Disney character, she chose a song from “The Little Mermaid”.

She was flown to London last summer for a further audition before filming for the show in Manchester.

“It was amazing. I have never experienced anything so big before. It was a completely new experience”.

She went on to sing “Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid” before a 100-strong panel of music experts, performers and presenter and Spice Girl Geri Horner supported by mum Nicola and gran Pat in the audience.

“I am very close to my family. I want to make them proud,” she said.

She went on to say that the other contestants were also supportive.

“We were all in the same boat and kept everybody in high spirits.”

She says that she plans to finish university to get the training she needs to perform professionally.

Tune in at 7.35 pm to see how many of the panel sings along with Aimee to help her in her bid to bring home the £50,000 prize money.