Alliance bid to reverse £400,000 ‘bonfire’ cash

The Alliance Party at Belfast City Hall has called on a controversial decision to give £400,000 of ratepayers’ money to community groups for “bonfire diversion” to be reversed.

Two weeks ago, Sinn Fein, the DUP and the PUP supported funding a series of “educational and diversionary activities associated with July and August bonfires” at a council committee.

Alliance and the SDLP, who voted against the proposals alongside the UUP, have since requested a meeting with the Audit Office over the funding allocation, which earmarked £400,000 to several groups across Belfast for activities over the summer.

The UUP said its councillors will be meeting with party legal representatives over how the controversial decision was made later this week.

One organisation which is to receive £100,000 is the Feile festival in west Belfast, which council figures show has already received £130,000 funding this year.

Alliance council group leader Michael Long said his party will call on the decision to be reversed when it is due to be officially ratified at City Hall next Monday.