Alliance launches Mid and East Antrim election candidates

Alliance has officially launched its local candidates for next month’s local government election, with Councillor Robert Logan saying it is a chance for voters to demand better of their representatives.

The party will be running eight candidates across the Mid and East Antrim area, with Councillor Logan, the current Alliance group leader on the council, saying “the fact that candidates come from all walks of life gives them vital experience”.

He commented: “Faith in local politics has never been lower. But Alliance knows better is possible. However, it is not inevitable - to achieve it, people need to vote for it.

“Councils remain the one tier of local government which is delivering for people, with our councillors on Mid and East Antrim Council continually standing up for what is right. However, with increased Alliance representation there, we can make it deliver better.

“Across the 11 council areas, Alliance candidates include health workers, youth workers, office workers, students, teachers, parents, carers, farmers, retired people, dentists, construction workers, solicitors, lecturers, volunteers, business people, community campaigners, an ex-RAF serviceman and many others.

“They are regular people, from a whole range of different backgrounds, who live and work in their community, who share the same hopes and fears for the future as their neighbours, and who not only understand but share the frustration and anger people feel with the state of politics right now.

“What makes all Alliance’s candidates special is not privileged backgrounds or powerful connections but their determination to believe better is possible, and to step up and do the work to deliver it. They are people who believe our community deserves better.

“If you share that view, then demand better by voting Alliance in Mid and East Antrim on Thursday May 2.”