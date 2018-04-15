Allister appeals for unionist unity to end mandatory coalition

Jim Allister has appealed for the DUP to lead a pan-unionist demand for an end to mandatory coalition government at Stormont, saying that the TUV would give a “ready response” to such a move.

Addressing his party’s annual conference in Cookstown on Saturday, Mr Allister accused the DUP of being desperate to get back into government with Sinn Fein in part to save their salaries.

He criticised the DUP for not taking “the glaring opportunity” last year when Stormont collapsed “to demand change to that unworkable Belfast Agreement structure of mandatory coalition” but instead having entered talks with Sinn Fein “to resuscitate that which can never work”.

Evoking past instances of unionist unity, he said: “Could we not have brought all unionists together on the ground that mandatory coalition has failed; we can disagree about whether it was right to try it in the first place or whether it was wrong, but could we not all face the reality that it’s been shredded in failure and agree in a cohesive manner: let’s therefore proceed in how we move forward from this failure, rather than back into that failure?

“That was the opportunity and I hoped the DUP would take it. And I do say this to them today: if you were yet ready to do that, I believe you would get a ready response from many other unionists, TUV included, because we do want to get a system that works but we’re not prepared to put upon us that which has failed and will fail and fail again.”

He argued that mandatory coalition had “set the scene for the ransom politics that we’ve lived through for the past 18 months, because if you create a system which says you can only have a government if, for example, you have Sinn Fein in it, then of course you’re going to create what we have – the politics of ransom, where those with that veto are going to say, and they have ‘Well then, there’ll be no government unless you sign up to our list of demands; we hold you to ransom until you do’.

“That is the inherent core absurdity of the Belfast Agreement. And in that construction, of course, it contains its own destruction.”

Mr Allister said that he did not regret the absence of a Stormont Executive over the last year, saying that he was “delighted by a year of respite from Sinn Fein in government”. He went on to say: “Direct rule is not perfect – far from it. But it is better than Sinn Fein rule. And it’s better than no rule – and that’s what we’ve got.”

He urged Secretary of State Karen Bradley to “get on with it”, saying that “the sovereign government of the United Kingdom is obligated to give government to all its people and that includes Northern Ireland”.

But later, News Letter columnist Alex Kane warned the party during a panel discussion that direct rule had never been good for unionism.