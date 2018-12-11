Almost 100 drivers 'screened' for drink driving

Almost 100 drivers were 'screened' under the random breath legislation across Mid Ulster last night.

According to a social media post, police carried out the preliminary tests on drivers in various parts of the district.

"Thankfully tonight no arrests were required, but a number of offences including refusing to provide a breath sample and excess speed were detected," the post reads.

"We will be relentless in the run up to Christmas to conduct similar operations both mid week and at weekends to send out the message that drink and drug driving is never acceptable."