Very cold weather can be particularly challenging for someone living with dementia, a leading charity has warned.

According to Alzheimer’s Society, a charity dedicating to providing help and hope to everyone affected by dementia, colder temperatures can be difficult for a person with dementia to adjust to, and they may not always be able to communicate that they are cold – or they may not even recognise it themselves.

Ahead of the latest warnings, the charity is urging people to check in on loved ones, friends and neighbours living with dementia and has shared seven useful tips to help support somebody living with dementia in cold weather:

Make sure the person is dressed appropriately. Layers are key to keeping warm, and the best materials for maintaining body heat are cotton, wool, or fleecy fibres.

Keep the room warm. As well as turning the heating on, things like draught-proofing, thermal curtains and roof insulation can help maintain a consistent temperature.

Encourage regular movement. Keeping active can help to boost circulation and help keep someone with dementia warm. Simply getting the person to move their arms and legs or wiggling their toes can be helpful.

Make the most of natural daylight. Decreased sunlight can cause someone with dementia to feel increased anxiety, confusion, and even depression during the winter.

Stick to a routine. A big change in routine can cause someone with dementia to become confused or agitated.

Be careful in icy weather. Perception issues can make it difficult for someone with dementia to see icy patches on a pavement or understand that a surface may be extra slippery.

Eat and drink regularly. Keeping warm uses up a lot of energy, and a warm house can increase the risk of dehydration. It’s important to make sure someone with dementia is eating regular meals and drinking enough fluid during the winter.

Angelo Makri, Senior Knowledge Officer for Wellbeing at Alzheimer’s Society said: “One in two people in the UK will be affected by dementia in their lifetime - either developing dementia themselves, or caring for someone with the condition, or both.

“For many families caring for a loved one with dementia, the winter can be a worrying time. Knowing how to best support someone with dementia during the challenging colder months, by regularly checking in with them and following these useful tips, can help to make sure they are comfortable, safe and able to stay as independent as possible. This can also give carers important peace of mind.

“We want everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever you are, whatever you’re going through, you can turn to Alzheimer’s Society for practical advice, emotional support, and guidance for the best next step.”