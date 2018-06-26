Amanda Holden shares footage of moped riders attempting to rob woman and child

Amanda Holden has shared footage of moped riders attempting to rob a woman and child, and described the alleged perpetrators as "scumbags".

The Britain's Got Talent judge shared the CCTV footage with her two million Twitter followers, which shows four men pull up on two motorbikes before the passengers get off and accost the woman and her child.

The woman runs off across the main road before men in a lorry get out and chase the group, who were dressed in black.

Holden wrote on Twitter: "So this I know is happening everywhere but this was Sandpits Road Tw10 -21st June 12:35 broad daylight.

"Mother and child attached. And some #Heroes in a lorry chased them off. Call 101 or 999 if u know these scumbags."

Richmond Police replied to Holden's tweet, writing: "Police are aware of this incident its an attempted robbery that happened on Petersham Road and is currently being investigated. We would ask any witnesses to contact us. Thank you."

Piers Morgan also shared the footage, writing: "DISGUSTING. Let's catch these snivelling cowards now - call the police if you know who they are."

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: "Police are investigating an attempted robbery in Richmond.

"Police were called at 12:35hrs on Thursday, 21 June to Sandpits Road in Petersham after a woman was approached by four men on a black moped and motorbike who demanded her jewellery.

"They threatened her and a young child who was with her. No injuries were reported

"No weapon was seen, although it was intimated.

"Members of the public went to the woman's assistance and the suspects fled empty-handed.

"The suspects were all wearing black clothing.

"Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC quoting reference 3542/21Jun

"To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

"There have been no arrests at this time and enquiries continue."

This is one of a number of high-profile incidents of moped-related crime.

Comedian Michael McIntyre was recently the victim of a gang of hammer-wielding thieves on mopeds.

He was targeted earlier this month while he waited to pick up his children from school.

The windows of his black Range Rover were smashed and he was forced to hand over a Rolex watch.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has also revealed he fell victim to thieves on a moped who stole his phone during his previous role as communities secretary.

A spokeswoman for Holden has been contacted for comment.