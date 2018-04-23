Ambulances attend three car pile-up

Two ambulances are at the scene of a three car pile-up in Portadown this afternoon.

It is not clear as yet if anyone has been badly hurt but two ambulances remain at the scene of the crash which happened after 4pm.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision at the junction of the Charlestown Road and the Carn Road.

Police are in attendance redirecting traffic and allowing a small trickle of cars past the incident.

However due to rush hour it is advised to take an alternative route.

More updates as we receive them