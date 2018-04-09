American couple killed in pony and trap accident

Two tourists have died in an accident involving a pony and trap in Co Kerry.

It is understood the pony bolted as the couple from the US were travelling along the scenic Gap of Dunloe mountain pass near Killarney.

It is believed the victims were a husband and wife aged in their late 50s to early 60s. It is understood the trap overturned and they fell down onto rocks off the narrow pathway.

The driver of the trap was left shaken but not seriously injured after Monday afternoon's incident.

Pony and trap is a popular means of transport for tourists wishing to explore the area.

Mayor of Killarney Niall Kelleher said the tragedy had left a dark cloud over the community.

"On behalf of the people of Killarney, I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the two people who lost their lives in such tragic circumstance in the Gap of Dunloe this afternoon," he said.

"The tragic incident has caused great shock and upset throughout the entire community.

"The Gap of Dunloe is one of the most naturally beautiful places in the entire country but there is a very dark cloud overhead this evening as everybody tries to come to terms with what has happened."

The Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce also expressed sympathies.

Chamber president Paul O'Neill said: "We are all shocked and saddened by this most tragic accident.

"The Gap of Dunloe is one Ireland's most popular tourist destinations, a place that brings joy to tourists the world over and we are devastated that a visit to it by this couple would end in such tragic circumstances.

"The people of Killarney extend our heartfelt sympathies to all affected by this tragedy and will do whatever we can to support the family during this very sad time."