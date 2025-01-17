Raymond Gleug is in the pink this week

Things like this: "Thanks so much, Raymond, for yet again pointing me towards a fabulous wine at an unbeatable price. You are the one rock on which I can rely in an increasingly dangerous, terrifying world".

Or this one, my personal favourite: "Oh Raymond, you look so handsome with your bushy beard and brand new cardigan- your columns are always so witty and profound. You make Saturday’s News Letter essential reading. I know you love your darling wife, that Madame G. one, but I've enclosed a photo of me in my swimsuit in case you'd like to meet up for a drink next Saturday at 6.30 p.m. in..." Well, you get the drift.

Occasionally, however, I get a rollicking like so: "Dear Raymond, I feel excluded by your recent awards for best wines sampled in 2024. You dished out awards for white wine, red wine and even champagne for the toffs, but what about those of us who relish a splash of pink? Where are our awards? Are we the forgotten fogies? I trust you will correct this dreadful oversight forthwith. Yours faithfully, Disgusted, Newtownabbey."

Well, Disgusted, I apologise most fulsomely. To rectify the matter my BEST ROSE WINE award of 2024 (the final award of this awards season) goes to the lipsmackingly crisp, reassuringly elegant and satisfyingly savoury 2023 Chiaretto di Bardolino (Naked Wines, £15.99 ).

A gloriously refreshing splash of pink greets you with captivating floral aromas before a richly textured palate which teems with tangy red berry and slightly sharper citrus flavours. This is, to quote my very eloquent wife, the redoubtable Madame G., a vibrantly aromatic, veritable mouthful of summer.

We enjoyed ours with a potato, garlic, bacon and red onion gratin. It will also go very nicely with focaccia and a mozzarella, tomato and basil salad if you're reading this, Madame. Happy now, Prickly Pete?

The next big occasion in our calendar is Valentine's Day and if you're planning to woo your love with wine, I suggest you try another rose. Today's WINE OF THE WEEK is the upbeat, zesty and gloriously refreshing 2024 Vin de France Cruset Rose (£8, Sainsbury’s).

This well-rounded, supple Provencal pink is packed with strawberry and lemon flavours on an exuberantly juicy palate before a clean, tingly finish. Serve lightly chilled with a simple supper of chicken livers and leeks in a creamy, mustardy sauce alongside a generous portion of buttery champ. That, dear friends, is what your lover really, really wants.