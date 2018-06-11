Angry confrontation with anti-social youths

An angry confrontation took place between youths and members of the community on Saturday night following tensions with on going anti-social behaviour in Carrick.

Police said the incident occurred between a large group of youths and “disgruntled members of the community” in St Brides Street car park, before it “spilled over” onto North Street.

The PSNI stated that “things had got out of hand very quickly” and the incident - which includes a number of assault allegations - “showed the depth of feeling in the local community towards the behaviour of these youths”.

A police spokesperson said: “There was a stand off between a large group of youths and disgruntled members of the community in St Brides St car park, which spilled over into North Street. This lead to a number of alleged assaults.

Additional Police resourcing will now have to be put in place for next weekend, which is a further drain on already stretched resources.”

The incidents are the latest in a number over recent weeks which have lead to the PSNI issuing repeat warnings.

Meanwhile, three youths were arrested over the weekend by police for “their own safety due to intoxication.”

Police tackling anti-social behaviour have warned those who take part in such activities will have to face the consequences. Officers said: “If you are coming from outside Carrickfergus to gather, drink and cause problems then you are not welcome.”