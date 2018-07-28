Angry scenes as man appears in court on murder charge

Police had to step in during an angry confrontation as an unemployed man appeared in court charged with murdering a father-of-two.

Friends or family of Brian Phelan shouted abuse and a woman attempted to reach the accused in the dock at Newry Magistrates' Court before being intercepted by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Unemployed Daniel Carroll, 27, from Edward Street in Portadown, spoke only to confirm that he understood the charge during a brief hearing on Saturday morning.

Mr Phelan, 33 and from Bessbrook, Co Armagh, died after a stabbing in the Carrivekeeney Road area, near Newry, Co Down, on Thursday.

After order was restored, district judge Eamonn King said: "Out of respect for the deceased, for the deceased's partner, for the deceased's family and for the deceased's children, these proceedings will be conducted in a dignified manner and if there are any other interruptions this court will be cleared.

"Please allow justice to be done here."

Carroll was remanded in custody by the judge after a detective constable said she could connect him to the murder charge. No bail application was made by the defendant's lawyer.

A release licence from prison involving a previous criminal matter was also revoked, the judge said.

The accused, who wore a grey tracksuit and appeared impassive during the short proceedings, will reappear before the court via video-link from prison on August 8.

On Friday, detectives said they had found a car they believe was used in the alleged murder after appealing for the public's help in tracking it down.