Animals ‘dumped’ at roadside

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is investigating following reports that animal carcasses were dumped at a roadside in Carrickfergus.

The local authority was alerted to the incident along an old section of the New Line road on Sunday.

A photograph provided by a local resident shows two dead rabbits, believed to be domestic pets, at the scene. One of the animals in the image is brown and the other white.

Also discarded were other items including a cardboard box and a holdall-type bag. It is understood the cardboard box contained a quantity of rabbit food.

A spokesperson for MEABC said: “Council was alerted to this matter on March 18 and an Animal Welfare Officer attended the location on the same date. Active investigations are now underway under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011 and the Litter (NI) Order 1994, and as such it would be inappropriate for council to comment further at this time.”