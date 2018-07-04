Annual Somme parade in Carrickfergus

Carrickfergus District No. 19 is hosting its annual commemoration of the Battle of the Somme this evening.

Orange brethren and sisters are expected to be accompanied by six bands for the parade which is due to start at 7.30pm and end at 9.30pm.

Carrick War Memorial

The parade, which includes wreath laying at the War Memorial, will follow a route along Albert Road, Lancastarian Street, North Street, High Street, Joymount, Scotch Quarter, Taylor’s Avenue, Marine Highway, Belfast Road, Davy’s Street, Irish Quarter West and back to Albert Road Orange hall.

Police are advising there will be some road closure and diversions in place during the event.

Carrick PSNI stated: “Please follow the directions of our officers and expect some delays in the area. We appreciate your assistance as always.”