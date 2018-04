A 24-year-old male has been charged with resisting police and taking part in an unnotified public procession.

He is due to appear in Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, April 27.

The charges are understood to be in connection with an unnotified procession in Lurgan on Saturday, March 31.

The man was arrested yesterday (Tuesday, April 17).

A number of people have been charged following the dissident republican parade which was stopped by police on Easter Sunday.