Anthony Toner kicks off tour

Singer songwriter Anthony Toner is kicking off an extensive tour of Northern Ireland at Larne Town Hall on February 7.

He will be playing dates all over the country, including Lisburn’s Island Arts Centre on February 16, Market Place Theatre Armagh on March 1, Friday June 7: Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart on June 7, The Braid in Ballymena on June 14, and finishing off at the Old Courthouse in Antrim on June 28,

Anthony’s most extensive tour to date celebrates the release of his new album Our Lady of the Wind and Rain, which is being launched at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast on February 17.

The new album features the Coleraine-born, Belfast-based songwriter in upbeat mood on a selection that ranges from up-tempo blues to late night torch songs, with some special guests making an appearance. Look out for cameo appearances by fellow songwriters including Gareth Dunlop, Matt McGinn and Eilidh Patterson.

For full details of the tour, log onto www.anthonytoner.net.