Anti-DUP expletive tea towel on sale in London

A leading London bookshop is advertising the sale of tea towels bearing an anti-DUP expletive.

Housmans of Kings Cross describes itself as “London’s premier radical bookshop” specialising in “books, zines, and periodicals of radical interest and progressive politics”.

A picture of a tea towel bearing the slogan ‘F*** The DUP’ was posted on the shop’s Twitter page in recent days, along with a message that orders are being taken pending the arrival of fresh stock.

In response, a DUP spokesman said: ”Such a product is clearly offensive and we are concerned about the spread of such intolerance.”

The same offensive slogan also appeared on a placard carried at the London Pride parade earlier this year, which was attached to balloons and displayed above the crowds.

When a similar placard was displayed during the Belfast Pride event in August, event organisers demanded its removal.

DUP MLA Jim Wells later reported the banner to police.

At the time, Mr Wells said: “I told the police that I regarded the placard as a hate crime and grossly offensive. It was also in my view totally against the legislation controlling parades in Northern Ireland.”

The DUP’s profile in Great Britain has risen considerably since the party struck a deal with Theresa May to support her Conservative government during key votes.