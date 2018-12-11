Anti-PSNI Grinch Christmas mural condemned

A mural painted on the window of a dissident republican party’s headquarters, depicting a police officer as the ‘Grinch’ with a swastika emblazoned on his shoulder, has been condemned.

The mural bears the words ‘Have a Derry Little Christmas ... From British Crown Forces’ alongside the depiction of the Christmas character the Grinch in what looks like a PSNI uniform.

It is painted on the windows of Junior McDaid House in Londonderry, the headquarters of dissident republican party Saoradh.

Asked by the News Letter for his thoughts on the painting, DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “This is a sad display which does not reflect on the community, who support the PSNI pursuing dissident republican activity – whether that be through intercepting explosive devices or other forms of illegal activity.

“The use of the swastika is deeply offensive given the millions of Jews and other people who were killed by the Nazis.”

Last Christmas the party sparked controversy when an image of a snowman shouldering a rocket-propelled grenade launcher alongside the words ‘Wishing You an Explosive Christmas’ were painted on the windows of the same offices.

Charges were subsequently brought against two men under public order legislation and the Indecent Advertisements Act over the display, but were ultimately dismissed at Londonderry Magistrates’ Court last June.

Mr Middleton added: “Given last year’s display and the climbdown from those involved, sadly it appears that lessons haven’t been learned this time around either.”

A Saoradh spokesperson told the Derry Journal newspaper the mural was a means of protesting the use of stop-and-search powers and raids against its members.