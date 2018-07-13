Anti-Trump protests planned for NI streets

Protests are expected in Northern Ireland today against Donald Trump’s first visit to the UK as president of the USA.

The campaign group Amnesty International Northern Ireland said that it intends to stage a demonstration at Belfast City Hall at 1pm, alongside what it calls a “range of other civic society groups, trade unions and political parties”.

A protest is also planned for Londonderry.

Patrick Corrigan, Amnesty International’s programme director for the Province, said: “When the world thinks Trump, it’s an American nightmare not the American dream which comes to mind.

“In just 18 months, Mr Trump has been responsible for a horrifying roll-back of rights, from locking up child migrants to imposing the infamous travel ban.”

Among the other complaints he cited were the withdrawal of the US from the UN Human Rights Council, its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change, a failure to introduce tough gun-control laws, and the decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Meanwhile, the Derry Anti War Coalition is to stage a protest at Londonderry’s Guildhall at the same time, saying the city’s background of civil rights protest stands “diametrically opposed to the politics of division and hate sown by Trump”.