Antiques Roadshow to film at Castle Ward this summer

The Antiques Roadshow is inviting the Northern Ireland public to Castle Ward in Co Down to find out if their family heirlooms and car boot bargains might be a missing masterpiece or costly collectible.

Fiona Bruce and the Antiques Roadshow team are set to film at the 18th century mansion on July 25.

Castle Ward in Co Down will host some of the UK's leading authorities in arts and antiques

The UK’s leading authorities on arts and antiques will be on hand to offer free valuations on the public’s hidden treasures.

The BBC say each Roadshow event attracts around 4,000 people, with around 15,000 items valued by the experts from which around 60 are filmed for inclusion in the two shows made at each location.

Last year the specialists discovered unseen masterpieces by Mexican artist Diego Rivera worth £100,000, jewels from the Titanic and a unique Brooklyn Dodgers baseball with a value as extraordinary as its story.

Fiona Bruce, who has presented the show for the past 12 years, said: “So much of what you see on the Antiques Roadshow is about the story of an object and its owner as much as about its value. We are never short of people bringing along items that tell a hell of a story. Even after all these years people still have the most amazing things tucked away in their attics and garages.”

Entry is free and visitors can turn up on the day, but to share stories about any special items you are bringing along, email shareyourstory@bbc.co.uk with your name, address, phone number, a description of the item, a photo and how you came to own it.