Antrim and Newtownabbey Pipe Band Championships: Usual suspects claim prizes

The usual suspects were to the fore at Saturday’s Antrim and Newtownabbey Pipe Band Championships.

Antrim Castle Gardens is a superb location for a pipe band contest with its picturesque garden features, and on another sunny and hot day competitors and spectators took advantage of the conditions to top up their sun tans.

Major Sinclair Memorial Drum Corps in final practice before winning the Grade 3B drumming title

On the competition front it was very much a case of as you were with the titles taken by PSNI (Grade 1), Closkelt (Grade 2), Marlacoo & District (Grade 3A), St Mary’s Derrytrasna (Grade 3B), McNeillstown (Grade 4A) and Gransha (Grade 4B).

These six bands have dominated the first half of the season and as it stands it looks like they will be hard to shift – however, it is not unknown for changes to happen in the second half.

Looking over the results it was good to see Ravara back in action on the local scene after missing a few events and they claimed the Best Drum Corps prize.

In 3A Upper Crossgare took another second place to prove that their recent improvement was no flash in the pan while in the same section the drumming prize went to Quinn Memorial.

The Major Sinclair Memorial’s improvement led to them taking second place and their leading drummer, teenager Ben McKeown, was over the moon at his corps winning the drumming prize.

In Grade 4A Kildoag continued their rise in this new grade with a second place and Cloughfin got amongst the prizes for the first time this season I believe. The drumming went to the Raphoe Ulster Scots.

Broughshane & District took second place in Grade 4B with the Sgt Walker Memorial in third – however, it was ‘three cheers’ for the Major Sinclair Memorial Junior band who secured fourth place.

The competition amongst the drum majors remains intense and as the results on Saturday proved once again the competition after a major always throws up a complete new set of champions.

Andrea McKeown Gibson took the adult title and for the second time this year her daughter Kathryn took the Juvenile title to make it a mother and daughter double. Kathy Hunter was the Junior champion and Jamie Lee Wilson took the Novice title.

At the finale the salute was taken by the mayor, councillor Paul Michael, who was the Chieftain of the Day.

RESULTS

Grade 1: 1st PSNI (also Best Pipes and Drums).

Grade 2: 1st Closkelt (also Best Pipes), 2nd Ravara (also Best Drums), 3rd Colmcille.

Grade 3A: 1st Marlacoo &District (also Best Pipes), 2nd Upper Crossgare, 3rd Thiepval Memorial. Best Drums: Quinn Memorial.

Grade 3B: 1st St Mary’s Derrytrasna (also Best Pipes), 2nd Major Sinclair Memorial (also Best Drums), 3rd Raffrey.

Grade 4A: 1st McNeillstown (also Best Pipes), 2nd Kildoag, 3rd Cloughfin, 4th McDonald Memorial. Best Drums: Raphoe Ulster Scots.

Grade 4B: 1st Gransha (also Best Pipes and Drums), 2nd Broughshane District, 3rd Sgt Walker Memorial, 4th Major Sinclair Memorial.

Drum Majors

Adult: 1st Andrea McKeown Gibson, 2nd Lauren Hanna, 3rd Alicia Dickson Hamilton, 4th Jason Price, 5th Emma Barr.

Juvenile: 1st Kathryn McKeown, 2nd Lucas Adamson, 3rd Jamie Cupples, 4th Rachel Lowry, 5th Jason Nicholl.

Junior: 1st Kathy Hunter, 2nd Charlotte Ruddock, 3rd Abigail Wenlock, 4th Zara Cupples, 5th Lee Nicholl.

Novice: 1st Jamie Lee Wilson, 2nd Louise Smiton, 3rd Mia Buckley, 4th Carys Graham, 5th Katie Clarke.