Antrim fire ‘deliberate’, say PSNI

The PSNI has described a fire at commercial premises in Antrim last night as arson.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said; “Substantial damage was caused to the interior of the premises following the incident which is believed to have occurred sometime between 7.30pm and 8pm on Monday evening.

“We are treating this incident as deliberate and I would appeal for anyone who may have information which could assist our investigation or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact detectives at Antrim on 101 quoting 1282 04/02/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”