Any move to extend Brexit transition period would be ‘hard sell’ for PM, says Diane Dodds

Northern Ireland MEP Diane Dodds has described the possible extension of the transition period for the UK to leave the EU as “an interesting proposal”, but one that would be difficult for the Prime Minister to sell to MPs at Westminster.

The Prime Minister yesterday told a European Council summit in Brussels that she was “ready to consider” the one-year extension floated by EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier to give time to resolve the deadlock over the Irish border issue.

Diane Dodds MEP

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster radio programme, Mrs Dodds described talk of extending the Brexit transition period from December 2020 to December 2021 as “an interesting proposal”, but stressed that it “doesn’t really solve or resolve the unacceptable proposal of the backstop.”

The DUP representative said extending the transition period could cost the UK another £10 billion in contributions to the EU, and argued that it would be “a hard sell” for the Prime Minister in London.

Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson insisted that a backstop arrangement would do “nothing more than allow the north to stand still” and accused the DUP of “propping up a British government that’s creating chaos.”

She went on to claim that people here support the backstop proposal.

• Read related story - May facing backlash from Brexiteers