Apologetic council pledges to install drainage at mudbath cemetery

A mother who had to be rescued after sinking into mud at her baby son’s grave has said she is pleased that the local council has now pledged to rectify the problem at the cemetery.

Michelle Marshall said she became stuck up to her knees in mud at the grave of her baby son Bailey, who died 12 years ago after struggling with illness following his premature birth.

She told the News Letter she has been calling for the local Ards and North Down council to address a drainage problem at Ballyvester Cemetery in Donaghadee which she says has been ongoing for years.

“I went out for his 12th birthday with balloons and flowers for him,” she said.

“It’s difficult because his grave is just in a horrendous state and I’m the only one here to fight for him. I’m not even able to put a flower on his grave for him.”

The mud was so bad, she said, she had to be pulled free .

“It wasn’t a nice feeling, sinking into it up to your knees, knowing that it isn’t just mud you are sinking into, it is a grave,” Ms Marshall said.

After highlighting her issue on social media, Ards and North Down Borough Council agreed to meet with her and has since apologised and pledged to install drainage at the cemetery.

A spokesperson said: “The council appreciates how distressing the situation is for Michelle and her family and recognise the need to provide a solution.

“The council’s parks and cemeteries manager spoke with Michelle at Ballyvester Cemetery and has offered an apology and appropriate solution.”

Ms Marshall said she is pleased the council has finally agreed to address the problem.

“I think with the video evidence and everything else, they couldn’t say much. They have held their hands up and said that there is a drainage problem there.”

She added: “It shouldn’t have come to this but at least they have said they are going to sort it out now, even if it is going to take some time.”

A council spokesperson said: “The council will make these graves accessible in the short term by installing temporary ground protection.

“In order to generally improve drainage at the cemetery it is also proposed that new additional drains are installed during spring/summer 2018 when ground conditions permit.”