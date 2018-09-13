Appeal after car stolen in creeper-style burglary

Police are investigating two creeper-style burglaries in the early hours of this morning.

Both happened at addresses in east Belfast.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said the first incident was reported to police at around 3.30am after a male broke into a house at Green Road and stole keys for a car parked in the driveway.

"The homeowner disturbed the male before he could take the car, however, and he then made off on foot," he added.

"The second incident was reported at around 4.45am when a male broke into a house a short distance away, in Thornely Park, and took keys to a red Volkswagon Golf, which he then drove off in.

"We believe the same individual was responsible for both incidents and he was described as being around 5’10” tall with fair hair and was wearing a yellow shirt, dark jacket and blue jogging bottoms. The car has yet to be recovered.”

He appealed for anyone who noticed a man matching this description or who has any information which could assist police with their enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 105 13/09/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”