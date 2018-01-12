Appeal after dementia patient goes missing in Co Down

Police in Co Down have asked for helping in trying to locate a vulnerable missing person.

Annette Walker, 56, who has dementia has gone missing from supported living accommodation in Newtownards.

She is described as 5’5’’ with shoulder length dark brown hair worn down, wearing a woolen Pom Pom hat carrying three bags with cuddly toys. She also has a distinctive spinal curvature.

She has been missing since shortly before 5pm and police say they do not know how far she might have walked.

“Given the nasty weather we would be keen to find her as quickly as possible,” said PSNI Ards on Facebook.

If anyone has seen Annette they should call 101 quoting cc2018011201058.