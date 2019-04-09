Appeal after driver leaves injured dog in middle of road

Police have appealed for the driver of a vehicle thought to have knocked down a St Bernard dog to come forward.

The animal was struck around midnight on Thursday, April 4, at the Moy Road, Armagh.

A police officer said they had been on patrol with a colleague “when we were passed by a vehicle with severe damage to the front. I turned the police vehicle round to speak with the driver but they didn’t wait to have a chat. I believe that the driver turned off at the Aghanore Road/Drumcairn Road crossroads”.

The officers discovered parts of a vehicle lying on the road. They also found an injured St Bernard dog.

The officer said: “It doesn’t take a genius to put two and two together. We got the vet out but unfortunately it passed away in the middle of the road. The dog had no collar so we don’t even know its name.”

They appealed for the driver of the vehicle with the damage, the dog owner or witnesses to contact them on 101 quoting ref 19 04/04/19