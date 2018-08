Police are appealing for information about a Hit and Run road traffic collision that happened in the Marks and Spencer car park in Newtownabbey.

In a post on Facebook, police are appealing for information about the 3.05pm incident at the Abbey Centre on July 31.

"If anybody witnessed the incident and has information that could assist police with enquiries, please phone 101 and quote serial number 882 of 31/07/2018," adds the post.