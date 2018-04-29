Appeal after man assaulted during early morning aggravated burglary

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in the area of Geary Road, East Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

Two males were reported to have entered the premises at around 4.40am this morning and assaulted a male occupant who sustained minor injuries.

It is believed the males left the area in a dark coloured saloon vehicle.Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 319 29/04/18 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.