Appeal after man injured in aggravated burglary

A man sustained injuries to his to his head and body during an aggravated burglary in north Belfast.

Detectives in Musgrave are appealing for witnesses following the incident at a property in the Greenmount Place area of north Belfast last night, (Monday, 8th January).

Detective Sergeant Adam Ruston said: “It was reported to us at around 10:30pm that a number of masked men wielding hammers had forced entry into a property, assaulted and threatened a man who sustained injuries to his body and head.

"The victim was treated in hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“We are appealing for anyone with information that could be useful to our investigation, or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area around 10-10.35pm last night to contact detectives at Musgrave Criminal Investigation Branch on 101 quoting reference number 1355 of 08/01/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”