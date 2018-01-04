Appeal after man seriously assaulted

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted on commercial premises on January 1.

Detectives in Lurgan have made the appeal about the assault on a 42-year-old man in premises on Union Street.

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey said: “The 42-year-old victim was discovered at around 2.40am on the ground on nearby Alexandra Crescent with serious injuries to his head.

“He was treated at the scene by paramedics from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to life-threatening."

He appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information which could assist with our investigation, to contact detectives in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 269 of 01/01/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.