Appeal after man stabbed in east Belfast

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in east Belfast.

The man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen in the Ravensdale Street area shortly after 7pm on February 3.

A PSNI spokesman said his injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.

An 18-year-old man was arrested by police investigating this assault. He has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.

A PSNI spokesman said the victim and a male friend had been walking along the Street they were approached by a group of approximately five men. One of these men is believed to have stabbed the victim. The second man was uninjured.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Detectives at Criminal Investigation Branch, Musgrave PSNI Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1082 03/02/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”