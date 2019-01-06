Appeal after man sustains injuries to feet and legs in tent fire

Police are appealing for information after a man in his 20s sustained injuries to his feet and legs following a fire in a tent in the Middlepath Street area of Belfast.

The incident happened last night - January 5.

Detective Sergeant Dane said: “Shortly before 10.45pm Police received a report that a man, aged in his 20s, had suffered burns to his feet and lower legs after the tent he was sleeping in caught fire.

"It is believed that the fire may have started sometime before 9.45pm.

“We are working to establish the cause of the fire and I am appealing for anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 quoting reference 1215 05/01/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”