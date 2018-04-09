Appeal after pedestrian killed in road traffic collision

Police investigating a road traffic collision on Saturday 13 January, in which a 72-year-old pedestrian died, have issued a specific witness appeal to a driver.

Constable Stevie Dickson said: “This collision happened around 5pm on the A5 Omagh Road, between Garvaghy and Ballygawley, close to licensed premises.

“We would ask the female driver of a silver Vauxhall car, believed to have been travelling behind the car involved in the collision, to please get in touch with police in the Collision Investigation Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 950 13/01/18.”