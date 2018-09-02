Appeal after shop worker's head slammed on desk during robbery

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a robbery at a shop in Donegall Place West, Belfast yesterday, Saturday 1 September.

A PSNI spokesman said around 6.25pm a man entered the office of the shop and took a sum of cash whilst grabbing a male member of staff by the back of the neck and forcing his head down onto the desk .

The male involved is described as being approximately 5fr 9ins tall, of slim build and wearing blue jeans, a green jacket and possibly a cap.

He is believed to have left the premises by the rear of the building which leads onto Wellington Street.

Detective Sergeant Sam McCallum would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or noticed any suspicious activity to contact detectives at Musgrave PSNI Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1156 of 01/09/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.