Appeal after 'suspicious approach' made to young girl

Police have issued a warning after a report was made to them of a suspicious approach to a child.

In a post on Facebook PSNI Craigavon say: "Parents, this morning we received a report that yesterday afternoon around 3:45pm a 10 year old girl was approached by a male on a bike in the Garland Avenue area of Lurgan.

PSNI

"The male is alleged to have blocked the path with his bike and, whilst no words were said, he gestured at the child, who took it as a gesture to follow him.

"He was beside an alleyway when this happened."

The post adds that: "The girl did exactly the right thing, ran home and told her parents.

"There was no effort to follow her, no physical interaction or attempt at it, and no words spoken, so it's important to stress that any motive here is entirely unknown at this stage.

"It would however be remiss not to use the opportunity to remind kids about stranger danger.

-Never go with strangers.

-Never accept gifts or sweets from strangers.

-Always tell an adult you know if a stranger tries to make you go with them or offer you gifts.

"Take the opportunity, have the conversation with your kids now."

They add that the male is described as being in his 20s with a brown beard, wearing dark clothing, with his hood up and riding a black bicycle.

"If that was you and there's an innocent explanation, get in touch."