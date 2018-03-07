Appeal after two men arrested when car stolen in aggravated burglary

Two men were arrested yesterday after an aggravated burglary at a house in Dunmurry.

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said police received a report of the incident at a house in the Ashley Park area at around 2.10pm yesterday.



He said two occupants were left shaken after being threatened by the men - but were not injured.



The suspects are reported to have left the property in a white Peugeot 307 belonging to one of the occupants.



It is believed that a short time later, the vehicle was involved in a collision with a white van in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area. The male driver of the van was treated at the scene by NIAS, and did not require hospital treatment.



Police then received a report a short time later of a vehicle, matching the description of the White Peugeot 307, being driven dangerously in the Springfield Road area and which later collided with a police vehicle.



A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.



A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences including aggravated burglary and stealing, common assault, theft and allowing self to be carried.



Both men remain in custody, assisting police with their enquiries.



Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell is "appealing to anyone who was in the Ashley Park area between 2pm and 2:15pm and noticed anything suspicious, or who was in the Ashley Park area, or on the Springfield Road between 2:15pm and 2:30pm and saw a White Peugeot 307 being driven dangerously, or who has a dash cam fitted to their vehicle to check their footage, to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 651 of 06/03/18".



"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," he added.