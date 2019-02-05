Appeal after 'vicious assault' on child filmed on mobile phone

A 13-year-old girl was the victim of a vicious gang assault - which was filmed.

The shocking attack happened at Buttercrane Quay in Newry yesterday.

Anti social behaviour

A post on PSNI Newry and Mourne last night asked: "What were your kids doing around 4pm yesterday?

"A 13 year old girl was the victim of a vicious assault at Buttercrane Quay which was filmed by a member of the group of young people involved."

They ask for anyone who saw this - or know anything about it - to contact police.

Phone 101 quote ref 1142 040219