Appeal after weekend 'sexual assault'

Detectives are investigating a report of an incident in the Merrion Avenue area of Newcastle in the early hours of August 5.

Police received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted in the area at around 02.30am on Sunday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives in Strandtown Station on 101, quoting reference number 521 5/8/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.