Appeal after woman 'sexually assaulted' in NI student area

Police are appealing for information after receiving a report of the sexual assault of a woman in the early hours of Sunday.

Detective Sergeant Richard Hughes said: “We received a report that a dark haired woman wearing a red jacket was assaulted by an unknown male in an alleyway near Lower Crescent between 2am and 2.40am on Sunday morning.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and who noticed a woman matching this description, or any suspicious activity, to contact detectives at Strandtown on 101 quoting reference number 307 24/03/19.

" Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

