Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Helen Parker.

The north Belfast woman was last seen today at 8.15am in the area of the Crumlin Road walking towards the city centre.



She was last seen wearing white trousers, blue skinny Jeans, a black Jacket and a navy hoodie.



She is described as 5ft 5ins tall with dark hair tied back.



Police are asking for anyone who knows Helen or who has seen her since 8.15 this morning to contact them on 101 quoting reference 351 of today.