Appeal for calm after arson attack at newly opened Turkish barbershop

An Ulster Unionist councillor has appealed for calm after a newly opened Turkish barber shop was burnt out in an arson attack in Antrim town on Monday.

The attack happened on Monday evening.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Paul Michael visits the scene as a fire at a Turkish barbers in Antrim is being investigated by police as suspected arson. 'TThe blaze is believed to have taken hold between 7.30pm and 8pm on Monday at the premises on High Street.

The barber shop had only opened on High Street in Antrim within a number of days.

Police say “substantial damage” was caused to the inside of the premises, while smoke damage was visible this morning on the exterior of other nearby businesses including the pizza shop next door.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said: “Substantial damage was caused to the interior of the premises following the incident which is believed to have occurred sometime between 7.30pm and 8pm on Monday evening.”

UUP councillor Jim Montgomery said: It’s only newly opened, for about a week. It is obviously concerning when any attack of this nature occurs in the town.

The inside of the shop has been gutted. 'Slight smoke damage was caused to the neighbouring buildings in the street. 'Police have said they are not treating the incident as a hate crime at this time.'Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

“Thankfully, no one appears to have been hurt. I have been informed tires were put into it and that there was some sort of explosion.

“I would hope this does not turn into tit-for-tat. We certainly do not want to see this escalating.

“It is not normal practice to go around attacking businesses so something is going on here.

“It is not reflective of Antrim. Antrim has many independent businesses where people are doing well and this sort of thing is not welcome in the town, where we are trying to promote local businesses.”

He added: “I utterly condemn this.”

DUP councillor John Smyth said: “I gather someone has forced their way into the back of the building with tires and set fire to them. It is terrible that this has happened to a new business in the town. The council has been trying hard to bring in new businesses creating employment and this is a disgrace.

“There is a whole block businesses there that have been affected. This is people’s livelihoods we are talking about. The whole complex could have been destroyed if not for the fire service’s quick response.”