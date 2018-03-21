Appeal for information about man with 'shaggy ginger hair' after prized saxophone stolen

Police are appealing for information about a man in his 30s with 'shaggy ginger hair' who was wearing a green jacket with the word "peace" on the back after the theft of a unique instrument.

The appeal on PSNI Belfast City centre Facebook page reveals the prized instrument - a Yamaha Soprano Saxaphone - was stolen in the city centre at approximately 1.55pm yesterday afternoon.

The Facebook post said: "This is quite a unique piece and the culprit may have difficulty shifting it on.

"We believe the suspect was aged in his 30's, with shaggy ginger hair and wearing a green jacket with the word "peace" on the back.

"And no, it wasn't Ed Sheeran!

"Anyone with information that can assist us is asked to contact Constable Boucher at Musgrave PSNI, quoting reference number 692 of 20/3/18."