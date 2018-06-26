Appeal for information over dumper truck theft

Police are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a dumper truck from a building site at Loughshore Manor, Newtownabbey.

The 2008 six tonne Terex truck was stolen sometime between 3pm on Saturday, June 23 and 7:30am on Monday, June 25.

“If you saw anything suspicious within this time period please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 317 25/06/18,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Police are also appealing for information in relation to the theft of ladders and attempted entry to a digger. The theft occurred at the building site on Whitehouse Court, Newtownabbey sometime between the afternoon of Friday, June 22 and 8:45am on Monday, June 25.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 351 25/06/18.