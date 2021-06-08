Appeal for missing NI man last seen wearing a red t-shirt and navy Adidas bottoms
Police have issued an urgent appeal to find missing 43-year-old Darren Donaghy.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 3:40 pm
A post on Derry City & Strabane PSNI Facebook page says that “police in Strabane are growing concerned” for Darren who was last seen in the Castlederg area on Friday 4th June 2021.
Darren, from Co Tyrone, is described as being 5ft 9 inches tall and of a medium build with short fair hair.
He is believed to have been wearing a red t-shirt and navy Adidas tracksuit bottoms.
If anyone has any information on where Darren may be, please contact 101 quoting reference 1722 - 07/06/21.