Appeal for missing NI man last seen wearing a red t-shirt and navy Adidas bottoms

A post on Derry City & Strabane PSNI Facebook page says that “police in Strabane are growing concerned” for Darren who was last seen in the Castlederg area on Friday 4th June 2021.

Darren, from Co Tyrone, is described as being 5ft 9 inches tall and of a medium build with short fair hair.

He is believed to have been wearing a red t-shirt and navy Adidas tracksuit bottoms.

missing Darren Donaghy - PSNI picture