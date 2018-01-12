Appeal for witnesses after man dies in car crash

Police have appealed for witnesses after a man died in a one vehicle collision near Markethill in south Armagh yesterday afternoon.

Last night police confirmed that a man in his 60s died in the crash on the Bessbrook Road.

It is understood the man lived locally. His name has not yet been released to the public.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It is believed that the collision occurred just before 2.45pm when a silver coloured Seat Alhambra left the road and struck a tree.

“The road was closed for a number of hours following the collision but has since reopened.”

Constable McNee has asked anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 703 11/01/18.