Appeal for witnesses to 'malicious' flat fire

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fire at a property on Ardoyne Road in north Belfast early this morning.

A PSNI statement says officers first received a report of a fire at 5.25am - indicating that a motorcycle was on fire in a communal hallway of a block of flats in the area.

The scene of the fire

Police and NIFRS attended and the fire was extinguished. No one was injured during the incident however a number of residents were evacuated from the building while NIFRS dealt with the fire.



Police are treating the fire as malicious and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact officers in Tennent Street on 101 quoting reference 163 of 02/01/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

