Appeal into vanishing traffic cones

Police are appealing for information after the theft of 120 traffic cones.

PSNI Newry and Mourne issued an appeal to trace the missing traffic cones on social media.

They were taken from the Saintfield Road area of Ballynahinch yesterday "between 12pm on Tuesday 20th and 8am on Wednesday 21st"

"The cones are red in colour with a black base with 'KIER' embossed on them," said the post.

"If you have any information or witnessed any suspicious activity please contact police in Downpatrick on 101 quoting reference 1018 21/2/18."