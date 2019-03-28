Appeal launched into serious NI collision as man remains in critical condition

A fresh appeal has been launched for information in a serious traffic collision that happened on Tuesday at 10.40am.

The collision happened at the Lislaban Road/Dowgry Road junction, on the Ballycregagh Road, Clough and involved a silver Peugeot 208 and a green Nissan Terrano.

Clough

A man in his 60s still remains in a "critical, but stable, condition" after the collision.

A 45-year-old female arrested in relation to the incident has been released on bail.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 412 26/3/19," said a PSNI statement.